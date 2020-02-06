Coronavirus concerns lead to delay of The Outer Worlds Switch port

Private Division has delayed the upcoming Switch port of The Outer Worlds for an unspecified period of time, a delay that comes as many China-based or adjacent companies, including partner developer Virtuos, remain closed for fear of the coronavirus epidemic.

“We’re delaying [The Outer Worlds] on Nintendo Switch due to the coronavirus impacting the Virtuos team working on the port, to provide them enough time to finish development,” tweeted Private Division, later adding: “To clarify, the team at Virtuos is ok, but their office has remained closed during this time. We're working with the team to determine an updated development timeline, and will share more regarding a new launch date shortly.”

Private Division’s delay comes the same day as a similar announcement from Nintendo that some Switch models and Ring Fit accessories would be delayed in Japan due to coronavirus-related closures affecting the China-based portions of its supply chain.

The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, China in late 2019 and, while still at its heaviest concentration in China, has been labeled a public health emergency by the World Health Organization as the virus continues to spread. Confirmed cases near the 30,000 mark while 566 individuals have died of the virus. Many affected areas have imposed mandatory quarantines and office closures to curb the spread of the virus.