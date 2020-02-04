Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 7, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 7, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 7, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Come to GDC and see how the Marvel's Iron Man VR devs made VR flight feel great!

Come to GDC and see how the Marvel's Iron Man VR devs made VR flight feel great!

February 7, 2020 | By Staff
February 7, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Design, GDC

Almost everyone fantasizes about flying through the air, and at the Game Developers Conference next month attendees will enjoy a unique peek at how the team at Camouflaj designed Marvel's Iron Man VR to deliver on that fantasy!

In a GDC 2020 Design track talk on "Flying and Fighting as Iron Man in VR" Camouflaj's Ryan Payton and Troy Johnson will fill you in on the unique challenges that flight presents in VR, and how the dev team overcame them.

Plus, you'll learn how Camouflaj prototyped the core gameplay for Marvel’s Iron Man VR in two short weeks, got the deal, and then spent the remaining three years refining the core gameplay.

So come out to GDC in San Francisco next month to hear the story of the blood, sweat, tears, and technical black magic that went into overcoming some of VR’s most difficult design and engineering challenges! It promises to be a fascinating talk packed with practical takeaways for VR devs.

Register now for GDC 2020

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[02.06.20]
Jr Performance Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[02.06.20]
Principal Writer
Running With Scissors
Running With Scissors — Tucson, Arizona, United States
[02.06.20]
Level Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.05.20]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image