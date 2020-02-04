Come to GDC and see how the Marvel's Iron Man VR devs made VR flight feel great!

Almost everyone fantasizes about flying through the air, and at the Game Developers Conference next month attendees will enjoy a unique peek at how the team at Camouflaj designed Marvel's Iron Man VR to deliver on that fantasy!

In a GDC 2020 Design track talk on "Flying and Fighting as Iron Man in VR" Camouflaj's Ryan Payton and Troy Johnson will fill you in on the unique challenges that flight presents in VR, and how the dev team overcame them.

Plus, you'll learn how Camouflaj prototyped the core gameplay for Marvel’s Iron Man VR in two short weeks, got the deal, and then spent the remaining three years refining the core gameplay.

So come out to GDC in San Francisco next month to hear the story of the blood, sweat, tears, and technical black magic that went into overcoming some of VR’s most difficult design and engineering challenges! It promises to be a fascinating talk packed with practical takeaways for VR devs.

