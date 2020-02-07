Facebook expects coronavirus outbreak to impact Oculus Quest production

Facebook has warned that production of its standalone Oculus Quest virtual reality headset will be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement issued to PCMag, the social media company said that while the Quest has been selling out in some regions, making it difficult to obtain, consumers should also expect some "additional impact" to production as a result of the coronavirus.

"Oculus Quest has been selling out in some regions due to high demand. That said, like other companies we're expecting some additional impact to our hardware production due to the coronavirus," said a Facebook spokesperson.

"We're taking precautions to ensure the safety of our employees, manufacturing partners and customers, and are monitoring the situation closely. We are working to restore availability as soon as possible."

Facebook isn't the only company to be affected by the outbreak. Earlier this week, Nintendo told customers in Japan to expect production and shipping delays as a result of the virus' spread throughout China, while Private Division delayed the launch of the Switch port of The Outer Worlds after partner developer Virtuous closed over fear of the epidemic.

After breaking out in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has been deemed a global health emergency by the World Health Organization, infecting over 28,000 people and resulting in the deaths of a reported 565. individuals.