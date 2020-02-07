Nexon Korea agrees to 6.8% pay rise after talks with union

Maplestory publisher Nexon Korea has agreed to raise the average wage of its employees by 6.8 percent in 2020 after holding talks with labor union Starting Point.

As reported by The Korea Herald, the company said it agree to the increase to help build a "constructive future." Those working for subsidiary Nexon GT will also receive a similar increase.

The fact Nexon made public the size of the wage increase is particularly notable, and marks the first time a South Korean game company has been transparent about the issue.

Union members will be allowed to vote on February 11 and 12 in order to make the pay rise official.