Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 7, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 7, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 7, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nexon Korea agrees to 6.8 percent pay rise after talks with union

Nexon Korea agrees to 6.8 percent pay rise after talks with union

February 7, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
February 7, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Maplestory publisher Nexon Korea has agreed to raise the average wage of its employees by 6.8 percent in 2020 after holding talks with labor union Starting Point. 

As reported by The Korea Herald, the company said it agree to the increase to help build a "constructive future." Those working for subsidiary Nexon GT will also receive a similar increase. 

The fact Nexon made public the size of the wage increase is particularly notable, and marks the first time a South Korean game company has been transparent about the issue.

Union members will be allowed to vote on February 11 and 12 in order to make the pay rise official.

Related Jobs

Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[02.07.20]
Senior Game Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.07.20]
UI Developer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Pattaya, Thailand
[02.07.20]
Senior Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.07.20]
Lead Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image