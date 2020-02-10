Spec Ops: The Line developer Yager nets minority investment from Tencent

Tencent has made an undisclosed strategic minority investment in Spec Ops: The Line developer Yager.

The Berlin-based studio, which recently expanded into self-publishing, will use the capital to further strengthen its development and publishing capabilities for its current title The Cycle and upcoming projects.

Commenting on the deal, Yager chief exec Timo Ullman said it would allow the company to "greatly enhance" the scope of its business.

"Tencent is not only the world’s leading games company but also a prolific investor with a stellar track record," said Ullman. "We’re confident that this will greatly enhance the scope of our business, not just by getting access to Tencent’s network and resources but by tapping the vast industry know-how Tencent possesses."

This is the third significant deal Tencent has made since the turn of the year, with the Chinese conglomerate having recently invested in Bayonetta developer Platinum Games while also moving to fully acquire Conan Exiles maker Funcom.