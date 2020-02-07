Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Mobile is now Activision Blizzard's leading platform for revenue

February 7, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Mobile now eclipses PC and console in terms of revenue for Activision Blizzard, a category that includes revenues from its mobile-heavy King segment as well as contributions from recent launches across other brands like Call of Duty: Mobile.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick highlighted the shift in the company’s latest investor call, noting as well that mobile has helped boost the audience for some of Activision Blizzard’s core franchises like Call of Duty, and will do so for properties down the line.

“Using Call of Duty as an example, with the introduction of Call of Duty: Mobile, we grew our player base from 40 million to 100 million players in less than a year,” said Kotick. “We expect significant growth in the Call of Duty franchise in 2020 as compared to 2019, as a result of this and from other unannounced Call of Duty initiatives."

Activision Blizzard reported $2.2 billion in mobile revenue during the year ending December 31, 2019, 34 percent of its total revenue for that period. During the same span of time, console accounted for $1.92 million and PC for $1.72 million. During the previous year, console revenue led the pack with 34 percent with mobile representing 29 percent. 

“The business model for Call of Duty: Mobile is free to play, which enables the rapid development of large community of players with the option to purchase digital items and services as well as our ability to generate advertising revenues,” said Kotick.

