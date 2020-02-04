Video: Indexing and iterating design space permutations in game dev

In this 2016 GDC session, programmer Nathan Sturtevant covers the mathematics of counting with combinations and permutations, and how game devs can employ it in their own projects.

It was a rich, technical talk that delved deep into key topics like how to compute perfect hash functions (rankings and unrankings) that allow programmers to convert to and from the index of a permutation/combination and an actual game state.

If you're a game programmer or you just have a passion for math, take advantage of the fact that Sturtevant's talks is now available to watch for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

