Check out PlatinumGames' design doc for the original The Wonderful 101

The folks over at Silconera have translated parts of PlatinumGames’ 2010 design document from the development of The Wonderful 101, a doc released just this month to celebrate the game’s upcoming, Kickstarter-funded remaster.

The uploaded pages explore some of the motivations behind the game’s power-in-numbers mechanics, and include modern reflections from PlatinumGames’ Hideki Kamiya on how each of those concepts came together.

The Wonderful 101 sees a group of characters physically coming together to morph into useful shapes and objects, and puzzles shown in the design doc range from combining strength to move a boulder to joining together to create a massive key to unlock a larger-than-life lock.

”I originally got the idea of having a group unite together and form one huge thing from the picture books ‘Swimmy’ and ‘Kaibutsu ni Nacchatta’ (I Became a Monster),” writes Kamiya. “I always think up ideas as I create games, but I also often lose my way. In this case, I knew exactly what the core of the game would be right from the start, which is a rare case for me. (LOL)”

The full document as presented by Kamiya can be found on The Wonderful 101’s Kickstarter page, while select translations are readable over on Siliconera.