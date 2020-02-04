Get a job: Vicarious Visions, Amazon Game Studios, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Austin, Texas

We're currently working on an unannounced PC/console title featuring a new and original IP, and need a veteran gameplay programmer to help bring it to life. If you've got the experience and enjoy working with a focused group of talented and passionate game devs, then we're the place for you.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Gather requirements based on stakeholder input

• Provide reasonable time estimates, and communicate when adjustments are needed

• Collaborate iteratively with designers, artists and other team members to deliver polished gameplay

• Create internal tools as needed to improve and support workflow

• Deliver clean, efficient and well-documented code

• Fearlessly and relentlessly debug difficult problems

Location: Tucson, Arizona

Level designer requirements

Please provide a portfolio showcasing your best work in 3D level design. If possible, send us you working files of your showcase.

You will need direct Unreal 4 experience working in 3D level design

A good understanding of the profiler tools and good optimization practices is essential

Experience using the landscape and foliage tools is prefered

Experience using world composition for level streaming preferred

Knowledge of blueprint scripting desirable but not essential

Location: Irvine, California

Amazon is all-in on games, and our mission is to be the most customer-obsessed company in the games industry. At Amazon Game Studios, we’re creating compelling games like New World, a sandbox MMO set on a supernatural continent in the 17th century, our multiplayer shooter Crucible, and our newly announced The Lord of the Rings MMO. Amazon Games is also delivering great game benefits to Prime members each month via Twitch Prime, and providing game developers of all sizes with the tools they need to succeed with Amazon Game Tech.



This role is contributing directly to one of the most ambitious games in the industry. New World is a sandbox MMO set on a supernatural continent during the 17th Century. In New World, players take on the role of settlers, crafting gear they need to survive in a lawless and haunted land of opportunity. As they gain in strength and coordination, players battle to explore, claim and conquer a savage wilderness, and the hordes of other players seeking to do the same.

Location: Albany, New York

As a crucial part of the development team, your mission will be to collaborate with team members and others to deliver AAA quality code. In the spirit of inclusion, we encourage all to apply!

The Quests

Utilizing your technical skills, you will collaborate with game designers, visual artists, audio designers, and other specialists to design and propel AAA game development.

Exemplify and promote standards for code, design, development, debugging, optimization, review, testing, and documentation

Establish mutual trust and respect among your teammates, and celebrating in each other’s success

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

The Department of Computer Graphics Technology at Purdue University is seeking a full-time tenure-track Assistant Professor on the West Lafayette, Indiana campus, beginning in August 2020. We grant Bachelor, Master, and Doctoral degrees and are a world-renowned public land grant institution. We are a research-intensive department focused on applied research informed by close engagement with the games industry. Our program is technically oriented with post-graduation student placement primarily in the domains of programming, technical art, technical animation, and technical direction. Our alumni work successfully in the highest echelons of the games and animation industries.