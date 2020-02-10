Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

THQ Nordic opens Slovakian studio Nine Rocks Games

February 10, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
THQ Nordic has opened its third studio in as many weeks after cutting the ribbon on Slovakian developer Nine Rocks Games.

Based in Bratislava, the fledgling developer is working on a survival-shooter that will be revealed "in due time," and boasts a team that has worked on projects including DayZ and Soldier of Fortune 3. David Durcak, a former project lead at DayZ developer Bohemia Interactive, will head up the studio as CEO.

"We are very much looking forward to setting up shop in our office, gradually optimizing our teamsize, and getting to work on our project," he commented. "With THQ Nordic as a partner, our roster of talent found perfect conditions to collaborate on our first joint project."

Nine Rocks joins a trifecta of newly opened THQ Nordic studios that includes Swedish developer River End Games and the Seattle-based CC7 Entertainment.

Both River End and CC7 fall under the umbrella of THQ Nordic parent company Embracer Group. The former is working on an original title with a "deep narrative and exquisite visual design," while the latter has been taken with creating "big action experiences" for PC and consoles. 

