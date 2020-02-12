Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Fledgling mobile studio Double Loop secures $2.5 million in seed funding

February 12, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Fledgling mobile studio Double Loop Games has netted over $2.5 million in seed funding from London Venture Partners and 1UP Ventures. 

The San Francisco studio was founded last year by (pictured) former Kongregate CEO and co-founder Emily Greer and former WB Games director Shelby Moledina. It hopes to develop "captivating social mobile games for everyone," and says the funding will help accelerate its development process. 

"At Double Loop, we think deeply about how games fit into people’s lives, and the emotional needs they can fill. We want to make games that are long-term hobbies, that help players relax after a stressful day, feel connected to others and spark daily moments of joy,” said Greer, who's leading the studio as CEO,

"Our mission is to make meaningful play experiences for people who enjoy games, are often deeply engaged with their favorite games for a long time, but who simply don’t see themselves as gamers."

As part of the deal, London Venture Partners' general partner David Gardner has joined the Double Loop board.

