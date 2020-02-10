The New Zealand games industry has doubled its annual revenue in two years

The New Zealand games industry has more than doubled its annual revenue in the space of two years, according to a report from the New Zealand Game Developers Association (NZGDA).

As the graph below shows, interactive game developers in New Zealand earned $203.4 million during the 2019 fiscal year, which is more than double the $99.9 million amassed during 2017.

The NZGDA claims that upswing was a result of targeting audiences around the world, noting that 96 percent of the industry's earnings came from exports.

It also found that the 10 largest studios earned 93 percent of that overall revenue, and are responsible for employing 77 percent of the country's entire workforce.

What's more, the survey confirmed growth projections made in another NZGDA study published last year, suggesting the New Zealand games industry is on track to become a billion dollar sector by 2025.

For more tidbits and findings, be sure to check out the report in full by heading on over to the NZGDA website.