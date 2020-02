Newsbrief: Nioh has officially sold over 3 million copies during its lifetime, a milestone revealed over Twitter right around the three-year anniversary of the game’s debut.

Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden developer Team Ninja launched Nioh for PlayStation 4 in February 2017, and brought the game to PC later that same year. A followup, Nioh 2, is due out for PlayStation 4 next month.