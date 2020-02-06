Attend GDC to see how Disney designed the immersive stories of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge!

The Walt Disney Imagineering team designed one of the most remarkable immersive entertainment experiences in the world with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Disneyland and Disney World's 14-acre Star Wars-themed areas, and at GDC in March you'll have a rare chance to see how they did it!

This year Disney returns to GDC to present a very special Game Narrative Summit session "Live Your Story: Immersive Storytelling at 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'" that promises to show you how the Imagineers crafted narratives that guests uncover as they explore one of Disney's most immersive, technologically advanced themed land to date.

This session will discuss the unique storytelling opportunities presented in such an immersive environment and the strategies used to leverage guests' mobile devices so they can live their own Star Wars story; expect to walk away with fresh insight into design strategies from a world-class leader in immersive experiences, including strategies to frame gameplay within the physical world, leverage technology both on a mobile device and in the physical space, and create a unique experience that encourages exploration for all audiences!

