February 11, 2020
February 11, 2020
Attend GDC to see how Disney designed the immersive stories of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge!

February 11, 2020 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Design, GDC

The Walt Disney Imagineering team designed one of the most remarkable immersive entertainment experiences in the world with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Disneyland and Disney World's 14-acre Star Wars-themed areas, and at GDC in March you'll have a rare chance to see how they did it!

This year Disney returns to GDC to present a very special Game Narrative Summit session "Live Your Story: Immersive Storytelling at 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'" that promises to show you how the Imagineers crafted narratives that guests uncover as they explore one of Disney's most immersive, technologically advanced themed land to date.

This session will discuss the unique storytelling opportunities presented in such an immersive environment and the strategies used to leverage guests' mobile devices so they can live their own Star Wars story; expect to walk away with fresh insight into design strategies from a world-class leader in immersive experiences, including strategies to frame gameplay within the physical world, leverage technology both on a mobile device and in the physical space, and create a unique experience that encourages exploration for all audiences!

GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

