Video: How the Nyamakop team broke into game dev from Africa

In this 2019 GDC session, Nyamakop's Ben Myres and Cukia Kimani delve into the unique challenges and opportunities of making games in an African country and explore the notion of "breaking into" the independent games space.

The pair offered rare perspective on what it's like to enter the game industry from South Africa, and the risks and rewards that come from starting your own indie studio instead of trying to build experience at a bigger company.

It was a great talk, so if you missed it live last year don't miss your opportunity to now watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.