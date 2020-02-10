Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

February 10, 2020
February 10, 2020
Sony's 2019 acquisition of Insomniac Games priced at $229 million

February 10, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Console/PC

Newsbrief: Sony paid 24.895 billion yen, or $229 million, to bring Marvel's Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games into Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Worldwide Studios group.

The deal was first revealed back in August 2019, but the actual buying price wasn’t disclosed at the time. An SEC filing detailing Sony’s Q3 results published today meanwhile shared that $229 million price tag, alongside the deal’s close date of November 15.

The arrangement followed decades of collaboration between the two companies, and a handful of notable exclusive for Sony’s PlayStation brand like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Ratchet & Clank, and Spyro the Dragon. At the time, SIE's then-chairman Shawn Layden noted in a press release that the acquisition "reiterates our commitment to developing world class gaming experiences that can only be found on the PlayStation platform."

