February 12, 2020
Chat with Control's Mikael Kasurinen and Brooke Maggs at 12PM EST

February 12, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
February 12, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

As the march toward the 2020 Game Developers Choice Awards continues, some of the nominees are continuing to drop by the GDC Twitch channel to celebrate their terrific nominations! This week, Control game director Mikael Kasurinen and narrative designer Brooke Maggs are dropping by to discuss the development of Remedy's 'new weird' narrative adventure starting at 12PM EST.

If you enjoyed the Twin Peaks-ish vibes of Control, or just want to know more about its incredible particle physics, drop by GDC Twitch chat and ask your questions for Kasurinen and Maggs! 

And while you're at it, you can follow the GDC Twitch channel for more developer interviews and select GDC talks. 

