Chat with the developers behind Outer Wilds at 3PM EST

Two streams in one day! After the folks behind Control have wrapped up their chat on the GDC Twitch channel, Mobius Digital developers Loan Verneau and Wesley Martin are dropping by the GDC Twitch channel to discuss their GDCA-nominated game Outer Wilds!

Outer Wilds makes game history as the first title ever to win an IGF award in a prior ceremony and now be nominated for a Game Developers Choice Award. And now starting at 3PM EST, its developers will be taking your questions about how this unique game was brought to life. Drop by and join the conversation in Twitch chat!

