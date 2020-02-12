Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Chat with the developers behind Outer Wilds at 3PM EST

February 12, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
Console/PC, Design, Video

Two streams in one day! After the folks behind Control have wrapped up their chat on the GDC Twitch channel, Mobius Digital developers Loan Verneau and Wesley Martin are dropping by the GDC Twitch channel to discuss their GDCA-nominated game Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds makes game history as the first title ever to win an IGF award in a prior ceremony and now be nominated for a Game Developers Choice Award. And now starting at 3PM EST, its developers will be taking your questions about how this unique game was brought to life. Drop by and join the conversation in Twitch chat! 

And for more game developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

