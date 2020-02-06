GDC 101 is the place to be if you want to learn to make the most of GDC

Are you ready for the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month?

Whether you're a first-time attendee or you've been coming for years, GDC is a big event, and sometimes it's nice to get a crash course in what to see and do while you're at the show!

That's why we have GDC 101, a practical session for folks attending the show for the first time (though everyone is welcome) that aims to help you get the most out of your GDC week.

GDC 101 will take place in the evening of Tuesday, March 17th, and if you make time to attend you can expect expert advice on everything from choosing sessions, to networking, to simply how to get around.

GDC is a big event with lots to do, and we're here to help you prioritize and achieve what you really want to get out of the show, while covering all the basics the process. Plus, there's a networking event right after the session, so don't miss it!

GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

