Game development agency Amber opens support studio in Mexico

Full-service game development agency Amber has opened a new support studio in Guadalajara, Mexico.

As reported by VentureBeat, the fledgling studio will focus on offering QA and art services to clients, and will allow Amber to begin operating in another time zone.

Amber chief exec Mihai Pohontu claims that Guadalajara has become something of a beacon for international investment, and hopes the company can integrate into the city's "thriving games community."

"An extensive talent pool within a thriving games community, time zone aligned to many of our partners, made it a logical decision for Amber to expand its operations into Creativa DiGuadalajara," he commented.

"Ciudad Creativa Digital is a burgeoning digital creative content hub with numerous international companies choosing to invest in Guadalajara. Our studio will be a great addition to the incredible teams we have working across the globe."

The new opening will add to Amber's other worldwide studios in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Bucharest.