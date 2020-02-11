Atari acquires Wonder assets to expand capabilities of VCS console

Atari has acquired an exclusive license for all the assets of gaming company Wonder for an undisclosed fee.

For those unfamiliar with the name, Wonder was founded in 2016 and created WonderOS, an Android-based hybrid mobile and entertainment platform that was designed to unify mobile, console, and PC titles locally or through the cloud.

Atari intends to incorporate WonderOS into the development roadmap of its Atari VCS throwback console with a view to expanding its "capabilities and reach" by adding mobile integration.

"As Atari continues to grow its mobile game business, and re-enter the home hardware market with the new Atari VCS, the WonderOS and mobile IP will make an important contribution in the coming years as the company drives to make mobile gaming and content streaming persistent and pervasive for consumers," reads a press release.

The Atari VCS is reportedly still on track to launch this year, and will offer developers a standard 80/20 revenue split, or an 88/12 split if they choose to launch their game as a VCS exclusive. Those keen on picking one up should expect to fork over at least $250.