Video: Monetization design and overcoming the dark side of gacha

In this 2019 GDC talk, Pixonic's Vladimir Krasilnikov discusses how a drastic change to the in-game economy of War Robots brought amazing financial results but ultimately upset the community too much.

It was a remarkably frank talk about the dangers of game design which prioritizes monetization, and Krasilnikov didn't hold back when it came time to walk through the ways in which the demands of operating a live free-to-play game pressured the team to optimze the game for growth.

However, he went on to explain how that focus on growth ultimately harmed the game and the company, explaining how his team fixed the situation and kept everyone pleased with the game along the way.

It was an intriguing talk, and now you can watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.