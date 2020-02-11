Visual Studio's Unity Analyzers are now open source

Microsoft’s Visual Studios team has taken its Unity Analyzers to Github as an open-source project, allowing other developers to poke around within the project and contribute their own findings to make working in Visual Studio an easier task for Unity developers.

The project is a set of Unity-specific code diagnostics and code fixes for Visual Studio that aim to reduce issues Unity developers may face when working within Visual Studio.

“The Tools for Unity team has a backlog of analyzers, code fixes and suppressors that we’re working on, but we’re always on the lookout for new analyzers that would improve the C# programming experience of Unity developers,” writes Microsoft’s Jb Evain.

Those tools and details on how to contribute can both be found on GitHub.