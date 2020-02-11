Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 11, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 11, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 11, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Bigben Interactive is now Nacon as publishing and accessories businesses merge

Bigben Interactive is now Nacon as publishing and accessories businesses merge

February 11, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
February 11, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

The Bigben Group is merging two of its dealings, its video game accessory business Nacon and its video game publishing business Bigben Interactive, into a single entity.

The resulting company takes on the Nacon name, and will handle both its namesake’s accessories brand as well as the direct video game dealings of the former Bigben Interactive.

“We have brought together our Games and Accessories activities into one company and under one brand, Nacon; a single company to combine our efforts in the service of a single ambition which is to better understand and satisfy players,” explains a statement from the company.

“We are all different, we love different genres, games, and universes, which are our dreams and our passions. However, we all want the same thing, the best possible gaming experience! In order to improve this experience all of our teams will now work together under the same banner.”

Related Jobs

Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[02.10.20]
Senior Tools &amp; Engine Programmer
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[02.10.20]
Marketing / Community Manager
Hinterland Studio Inc.
Hinterland Studio Inc. — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[02.10.20]
Art Director (The Long Dark IP)
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[02.07.20]
3D Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image