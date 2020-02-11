Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 11, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 11, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 11, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Humble Bundle rolls out regional pricing for a handful of currencies

Humble Bundle rolls out regional pricing for a handful of currencies

February 11, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
February 11, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

The folks over at Humble Bundle are officially moving to support regional pricing for goods sold through any of the company's storefronts, including the Humble Store, Humble Choice subscription, and the titular Humble Bundles.

The move aims to keep bundle pricing consistent across supported currencies and countries, and brings support for the Euro, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, Turkish Lira, Russian Ruble, and Philippine Peso to Humble’s pricing system.

More currencies are potentially coming in the future, and Humble notes on its support page that the system is set up to detect a purchaser's location rather than let them select their currency of choice. Any region without a supported currency, meanwhile, defaults to USD.

Related Jobs

Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[02.10.20]
Senior Tools &amp; Engine Programmer
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[02.10.20]
Marketing / Community Manager
Hinterland Studio Inc.
Hinterland Studio Inc. — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[02.10.20]
Art Director (The Long Dark IP)
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[02.07.20]
3D Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image