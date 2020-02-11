Humble Bundle rolls out regional pricing for a handful of currencies

The folks over at Humble Bundle are officially moving to support regional pricing for goods sold through any of the company's storefronts, including the Humble Store, Humble Choice subscription, and the titular Humble Bundles.

The move aims to keep bundle pricing consistent across supported currencies and countries, and brings support for the Euro, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, Turkish Lira, Russian Ruble, and Philippine Peso to Humble’s pricing system.

More currencies are potentially coming in the future, and Humble notes on its support page that the system is set up to detect a purchaser's location rather than let them select their currency of choice. Any region without a supported currency, meanwhile, defaults to USD.