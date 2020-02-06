Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 11, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 11, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 11, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Double Fine Productions is hiring a Gameplay Programmer

Get a job: Double Fine Productions is hiring a Gameplay Programmer

February 11, 2020 | By Staff
February 11, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Gameplay Programmer, Double Fine Productions

Location: San Francisco, California

Double Fine has an immediate opening for a Gameplay Programmer for its San Francisco development studio on the Psychonauts 2 team. You will be responsible for developing systems on multiple platforms, working in areas like gameplay, AI, audio, animation, designer support, tools and potentially many other areas in order to support the needs of the team and the game. Applicants should have a strong preference for working in a highly creative, innovative, and nimble development environment, where collaborating with design, art, tech, and other disciplines is standard.  

Knowledge or experience with the Unreal Engine is a strong plus, as is previous experience supporting game features as well as developer tools. Good problem solving skills, the ability to work well with others, and a passion for the process of developing creative, high-quality games are all key qualifications.   Double Fine is an inclusive company. We believe that a diverse team leads to best games. To help us increase the diversity of our team, we like to specifically encourage folks from underrepresented groups to apply. 

Responsibilities:

  • Build gameplay features and tools within Unreal Engine 4.
  • Collaborate with art, design, and other engineers to develop and support key systems.
  • Communicate with other departments to understand problems and inefficiencies, and design and code solutions.
  • Ensure newly developed engine systems are maintained for code cleanliness, performance, and extensibility.

  Requirements:

  • At least two years professional experience working on modern game engines.
  • Demonstrated proficiency in C++.
  • Knowledge of common data structures and algorithms.
  • Proficient with linear algebra and general 3D mathematics.
  • Demonstrated ability to take on technical issues across a variety of areas of game development.
  • Demonstrated ability to implement features that improves gameplay and player experience.
  • Ability to communicate and collaborate effectively with programmers, artists and designers.
  • Ability to write clean, readable, reliable, and portable code.
  • A natural curiosity for all aspects of game development and a willingness to work on a wide variety of systems.
  • A constant striving to learn and grow.
  • A strong passion for video games and video game development.

  Pluses:

  • One or more shipped titles using Unreal Engine 3 or 4.
  • Experience developing games for PS4 and/or Xbox One. 
  • Experience developing Action Adventure Games.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[02.10.20]
Senior Tools &amp; Engine Programmer
Amazon Game Studios
Amazon Game Studios — Irvine, California, United States
[02.10.20]
Gameplay AI Engineer - New World
Purdue University
Purdue University — West Lafayette, Indiana, United States
[02.07.20]
Assistant Professor in Game Development and Design
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.07.20]
Senior Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image