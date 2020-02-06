Get a job: Double Fine Productions is hiring a Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Francisco, California

Double Fine has an immediate opening for a Gameplay Programmer for its San Francisco development studio on the Psychonauts 2 team. You will be responsible for developing systems on multiple platforms, working in areas like gameplay, AI, audio, animation, designer support, tools and potentially many other areas in order to support the needs of the team and the game. Applicants should have a strong preference for working in a highly creative, innovative, and nimble development environment, where collaborating with design, art, tech, and other disciplines is standard.

Knowledge or experience with the Unreal Engine is a strong plus, as is previous experience supporting game features as well as developer tools. Good problem solving skills, the ability to work well with others, and a passion for the process of developing creative, high-quality games are all key qualifications. Double Fine is an inclusive company. We believe that a diverse team leads to best games. To help us increase the diversity of our team, we like to specifically encourage folks from underrepresented groups to apply.

Responsibilities:

Build gameplay features and tools within Unreal Engine 4.

Collaborate with art, design, and other engineers to develop and support key systems.

Communicate with other departments to understand problems and inefficiencies, and design and code solutions.

Ensure newly developed engine systems are maintained for code cleanliness, performance, and extensibility.

Requirements:

At least two years professional experience working on modern game engines.

Demonstrated proficiency in C++.

Knowledge of common data structures and algorithms.

Proficient with linear algebra and general 3D mathematics.

Demonstrated ability to take on technical issues across a variety of areas of game development.

Demonstrated ability to implement features that improves gameplay and player experience.

Ability to communicate and collaborate effectively with programmers, artists and designers.

Ability to write clean, readable, reliable, and portable code.

A natural curiosity for all aspects of game development and a willingness to work on a wide variety of systems.

A constant striving to learn and grow.

A strong passion for video games and video game development.

Pluses:

One or more shipped titles using Unreal Engine 3 or 4.

Experience developing games for PS4 and/or Xbox One.

Experience developing Action Adventure Games.

