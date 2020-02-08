GDC 2020 is proud to again donate passes to the Indie Giving charity!

Game Developers Conference organizers are proud to continue the event's long-running partnership with the Indie Giving charity by donating 30 GDC Summits passes to the 2020 Indie Giving charity effort, with all proceeds and volunteering time going to local San Francisco homeless charities!

Every year GDC teams up with Indie Giving to help give back to people in need, and afford charitable indie game makers who are willing to give their time and service to the community an opportunity to attend GDC.

Once again, GDC organizers have reserved 30 of the popular Summits passes for purchase through the Indie Giving package program. When donating to receive these $399 Indie Giving packages, you must also agree to give back to the local community by volunteering to participate in an onsite project before GDC 2020.



Here's how it works: Everyone who signs up for the Indie Giving package will meet ahead of GDC 2020 to pitch in together on a humanitarian service project in the Bay Area. This year you'll be volunteering with a local San Francisco charity for homeless and at-risk families, and all of the profits from these ticket sales will go to homeless & inequality-focused charities in the area.

Those who participate after purchasing an Indie Giving Package get transportation and lunch on the volunteering day, and other perks to come!



With that in mind, GDC would like to once again thank Indie Giving sponsors FGL and Enhance for supporting this worthy program. To participate, head over to the Indie Giving website now -- supplies are limited!

GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

