Activision Blizzard pulls support for Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming platform

Activision Blizzard has pulled its games from Nvidia's cloud-based streaming platform GeForce Now just over a week after the service officially launched.

Much like competitors Google Stadia and Project xCloud, GeForce Now lets users stream games on a varity of devices, but unlike its rivals also allows subscribers to bring over their existing game libraries from Steam, Uplay, Battle.net, and the Epic Games Store.

Subscribers, however, will no longer be able to play any Activision Blizzard titles after the publisher chose to end support for the platform. Although no reason was given for the change in heart, it's a move that means big names like Call of Duty, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft are no longer available on GeForce Now.

For its part, Nvidia said that having to remove games "on occasion" is par for the course, and said it's open to working with Activision Blizzard to re-enable support in the future.

"As we take GeForce Now to the next step in its evolution, we’ve worked with publishers to onboard a robust catalog of your PC games. This means continually adding new games, and on occasion, having to remove games -- similar to other digital service providers," reads a forum post from Nvidia.

"Per their request, please be advised Activision Blizzard games will be removed from the service. While unfortunate, we hope to work together with Activision Blizzard to re-enable these games and more in the future."