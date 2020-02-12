Former BioWare scribe Drew Karpyshyn joins Archetype Entertainment

Former BioWare scribe Drew Karpyshyn has been appointed lead writer at Archetype Entertainment, the new game studio formed by Wizards of the Coast.

Karpyshyn left BioWare (for the second time) back in 2018 to explore the world of freelancing, and during his time at the studio worked on a number of notable titles including Baldur's Gate, Mass Effect 2, and Star Wars: The Old Republic.

In joining Archetype, he's linking up with a number of BioWare alumni including studio head James Ohlen and general manager Chad Robertson, who both spent several years at the Mass Effect and Dragon Age developer.

"I haven’t been this excited to work on a project in a long, long time. I’ve been in the video game industry for twenty years now. When I started at BioWare, everything was fresh and exciting. It was a dream job. But as we grew and became more successful, things changed," he wrote in a blog post.

"We became more corporate. We were less able to make what we loved, and the teams were pushed to create games based on market research rather than our creative instincts and passions. My dream job became just a job, and I lost the enthusiasm and excitement I once had. But with Archetype, my passion has been rekindled."

Since opening its doors last year, Archetype has been quietly working on a "multi-platform role playing game set in a new science fiction universe."