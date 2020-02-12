An inside look at how Bungie found and fixed Destiny 2 's currency-deleting bug

The folks over at Bungie have shared a little bit of a postmortem on how they sussed out a twice-recurring bug that caused consumables in Destiny 2 to vanish for some players, walking through how the bug came to be and what steps Bungie is taking to keep a similar issue from popping up in the future.

The post makes for a refreshingly candid breakdown of the live game management process, and how bugs can be misdiagnosed or overlooked despite a developer’s best efforts.

The latest issue faced by the game was a repeat of a currency and consumable devouring bug spotted in late January, solved in part by Destiny 2’s first-ever rollback of character data. Though the issue was thought fixed, it reemerged with a patch earlier this week, though not all Destiny 2 players were affected this time around.

“Since both of these incidents are identical in cause and the effect on our players, and because both incidents happened within a close window of time, we wanted to give you a picture of what went wrong, how we fixed it, and how we’re planning on making sure this doesn’t happen again in the future,” writes the Bungie team.

In short, a fix for a different inventory issue set the bug in motion and some complications with server configurations led to the eventual fix not hitting all player accounts. But Bungie's full explanation makes for a more informative read than any paraphrased excerpt, so be sure to catch the full rundown on the developer's website.