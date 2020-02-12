Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 12, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 12, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 12, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ubisoft's next Prince of Persia game is a VR escape room

Ubisoft's next Prince of Persia game is a VR escape room

February 12, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
February 12, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR

Ubisoft has unveiled its next Prince of Persia project, a VR spin on the popular escape room business dubbed Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time.

According to VentureBeat, the experience allows up to four players to collaborate on puzzles through an on-location VR experience headed to over 300 locations worldwide.

"After doing two experiences based on settings from the recent Assassin’s Creed games, we wanted to explore a different brand. It had to build on the mechanics and knowledge we developed during the first two games and we wanted an IP that would generate a strong interest in general as a standalone experience," explains Ubisoft's Cyril Voiron in a Q&A.

"Our VR escape rooms are meant to be larger-than-life adventures; something you can’t do in the real world, something you can totally immerse yourself into once you put on the VR headset. Prince of Persia ticked all the boxes."

The VR game at the core of the Prince of Persia escape room was created by Ubisoft Düsseldorf, and follows in the footsteps of similar VR escape room projects created previously like the Assassin's Creed-inspired games Escape the Lost Pyramid and Beyond Medusa's Gate.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.12.20]
Senior 3D Artist &ndash; Warlords of Aternum
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[02.12.20]
Lead Unity Software Engineer
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[02.12.20]
Unity Software Engineer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.12.20]
Art Director - Warlords of Aternum


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image