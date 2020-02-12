Ubisoft's next Prince of Persia game is a VR escape room

Ubisoft has unveiled its next Prince of Persia project, a VR spin on the popular escape room business dubbed Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time.

According to VentureBeat, the experience allows up to four players to collaborate on puzzles through an on-location VR experience headed to over 300 locations worldwide.

"After doing two experiences based on settings from the recent Assassin’s Creed games, we wanted to explore a different brand. It had to build on the mechanics and knowledge we developed during the first two games and we wanted an IP that would generate a strong interest in general as a standalone experience," explains Ubisoft's Cyril Voiron in a Q&A.

"Our VR escape rooms are meant to be larger-than-life adventures; something you can’t do in the real world, something you can totally immerse yourself into once you put on the VR headset. Prince of Persia ticked all the boxes."

The VR game at the core of the Prince of Persia escape room was created by Ubisoft Düsseldorf, and follows in the footsteps of similar VR escape room projects created previously like the Assassin's Creed-inspired games Escape the Lost Pyramid and Beyond Medusa's Gate.