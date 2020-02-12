Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Xbox extends Project xCloud preview to iOS devices

Xbox extends Project xCloud preview to iOS devices

February 12, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
February 12, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
The ongoing Project xCloud preview can now be trialed on iOS devices, though the platform’s somewhat restrictive nature means it won’t be identical to what’s currently offered on Android.

Project xCloud aims to toss an Xbox-flavored game streaming option in the streaming service fray, though the program has only so far launched into an extended preview. On Android, that trial offers access to a data center-powered library of nearly 100 games for free to a limited roster of applicants while Xbox works to refine the service.

For the iOS version of the xCloud’s test run, Xbox Live head Larry Hryb explains that certain changes had to be made in order to comply with App Store policies and fit within the parameters of Apple’s TestFlight program.

To that end, Xbox Console Streaming isn’t included in the iOS version of the app Xbox is tossing up on iOS, and only one game—Halo: The Master Chief Collection—will be playable at launch for those giving xCloud a go on iPad or iPhone.

Space for the preview is a smidge more limited than on Android, with Apple’s TestFlight program allowing for 10,000 testers to be invited to xCloud’s iOS preview. To work around this, Hryb notes that Xbox might rotate testers in and out rather than keep the same 10,000 users for the duration.

Details on how to sign up for the iOS flavored run of the Project xCloud preview can be found in that full post.

