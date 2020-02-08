Video: Monitoring and validating world design data in Assassin's Creed Origins

In this 2018 GDC talk, Ubisoft Montreal's Nicholas Routhier describes how the Assassin's Creed Origins team used a system of daily automated tests and reports to monitor, validate and visually communicate the state of world game data to the world creation team.

He gave concrete examples of how this pipeline helped the ACO team efficiently highlight errors and track regressions, freeing content creators to focus on crafting a virtual Egypt.

It was an insightful talk that offered fresh perspective on Ubisoft's game production process, and now you can watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

