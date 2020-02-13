Smilegate, Sony, and Tencent partner to give Crossfire the movie treatment

Newsbrief: Sony Pictures has partnered with South Korean developer Smilegate and Tencent to create a movie based on the popular free-to-play shooter Crossfire.

As reported by Variety, the deal will see Tencent Pictures, the movie arm of the Chinese tech and video game conglomerate, co-produce and co-finance the movie. The Strain author and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi screenwriter Chuck Hogan will pen the flick.

Crossfire is one of the most played online FPS games in the world, and boasted over 660 million players worldwide and lifetime revenues of $10.8 billion as of 2018.