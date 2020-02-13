Former Nike and Zynga exec Adam Sussman named president of Epic Games

Nike's former chief digital officer and head of global strategy Adam Sussman has been named president of Fortnite developer Epic Games.

Sussman broke the news in a Linkedin post, where he called the movie bittersweet but said he couldn't pass up the opportunity to "change the future of gaming."

"I am so excited to join Epic and honored to be part of the remarkable team that has built one of the biggest games in the world," he wrote. "2020 will be a big year for me and [my family]. A return to gaming, a move to North Carolina, and an opportunity to help change the future of gaming."

Prior to joining Nike, Sussman spent two years working at social game company Zynga as senior vice president of global publishing. He also did a four year stint as vice president of global publishing at EA Mobile, and had a spell as vice president and general manager at Take-Two Interactive.