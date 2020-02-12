Video: The raw numbers behind indie game success, from $0 to $1 million

In this 2018 GDC session, Clever Endeavour Games' Richard Atlas and Kitfox Games' Tanya X. Short compare and contrast the financial strategies of their two companies, which appear to have a lot in common until you look at their respective business models.

It was a remarkably frank talk that answered common questions like: How much do indies pay themselves, really? When do they use revenue share versus salaries? Where does their money really come from? (Hint: it's not all from game sales!) What's their burn rate? How do they decide their budget when the bank account is dry?

It was a great watch, so if you missed your chance to do so live don't overlook your opportunity to now watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

