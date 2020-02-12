Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring an Audio Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for an audio designer with strong technical skills and Wwise proficiency to create, edit, and implement game-ready audio of the highest quality for AAA projects. They'll work closely with the audio, design and development teams. They'll maintain a high level of quality and consistency of assets throughout development.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Utilizes technical skills to make sure sound effects meet technical requirements of game including voice channel limits, memory management, prioritization, etc.

Proactively works with the development team to identify and develop strategies for implementing sound effects that yield highest quality results in the game.

Investigates sound effect issues at an intermediate level to debug, fix and make sure sounds play correctly in the game.

Adept at pre-mixing all sound effects implemented into the game and contributes to assisting with final sound design mix of game.

Ability to perform intermediate scripting using visual scripting systems.

Conceptualizes and creates unique sound effects at an intermediate level of proficiency that match the style and tone for their intended use.

Communicates ideas and technical details clearly with other teams/departments working in disciplines other than audio.

Communicates progress toward goals on a regular basis with audio directors, audio leads and project managers.

Provides assistance with audio schedule creation and forecasting.

Contributes to defining the tone of audio for style guide documentation for projects.

Attends multi-discipline meetings as a representative for the audio department where the focus is on a specific area/mission of the game.

Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience focused on experience in original sound effect design, creation, mixing, processing and implementation or AAA computer/video game product development experience.

Proficient with multitrack project mixing software/hardware and session set-up (Avid Pro Tools experience preferred).

Experience with mixing stereo and surround sound formats.

Proficient with PC-based sample editors (Sound Forge) and various audio plug-ins.

Shipped game experience with Wwise is a must.

Knowledgeable with both PC and Mac-based operating systems.

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite.

Thorough understanding of audio compression technologies and surround sound formats.

Thoroughly understands the foundations of dynamic, frequency, and time-based effects as well as audio synthesis.

