Untitled Goose Game comes out on top at DICE Awards

House House's game with the horrible goose won top honors at the DICE Summit in Las Vegas Thursday night, with games like Control, Death Stranding and others earning recognition.
The full list of winners is below:
Game of the Year
Untitled Goose Game
Publisher: Panic
Developer: House House
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Control
Publisher: 505 Games
Developer: Remedy Entertainment
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Baba Is You
Publisher: Hempuli Oy
Developer: Hempuli Oy
Portable Game of the Year
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Publisher: Annapurna Interactive
Developer: Simogo
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Untitled Goose Game
Publisher: Panic
Developer: House House
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Pistol Whip
Publisher: Cloudhead Games
Developer: Cloudhead Games
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Blood & Truth
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: SIE London Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
Apex Legends
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Developer: Respawn Entertainment
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd., Intelligent Systems Co., Ltd. and Koei Tecmo Games Co., Ltd.
Sports Game of the Year
FIFA 2020
Publisher: EA Sports
Developer: EA Vancouver
Role-Playing Game of the Year
The Outer Worlds
Publisher: Private Division
Developer: Obsidian Entertainment
Racing Game of the Year
Mario Kart Tour
Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Fighting Game of the Year
Mortal Kombat 11
Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Developer: NetherRealm Studios
Family Game of the Year
Super Mario Maker 2
Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Adventure Game of the Year
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Developer: Respawn Entertainment
Action Game of the Year
Control
Publisher: 505 Games
Developer: Remedy Entertainment
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Death Stranding
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Disco Elysium
Publisher: ZA/UM
Developer: ZA/UM
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Death Stranding
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Developer: Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Control
Publisher: 505 Games
Developer: Remedy Entertainment
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Untitled Goose Game
Publisher: Panic
Developer: House House
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Control
Publisher: 505 Games
Developer: Remedy Entertainment
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Developer: Next Level Games