Untitled Goose Game comes out on top at DICE Awards

House House's game with the horrible goose won top honors at the DICE Summit in Las Vegas Thursday night, with games like Control, Death Stranding and others earning recognition.

The full list of winners is below:

Game of the Year

Untitled Goose Game

Publisher: Panic

Developer: House House

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baba Is You

Publisher: Hempuli Oy

Developer: Hempuli Oy

Portable Game of the Year

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Simogo

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Untitled Goose Game

Publisher: Panic

Developer: House House

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Pistol Whip

Publisher: Cloudhead Games

Developer: Cloudhead Games

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Blood & Truth

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE London Studio

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Apex Legends

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd., Intelligent Systems Co., Ltd. and Koei Tecmo Games Co., Ltd.

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 2020

Publisher: EA Sports

Developer: EA Vancouver

Role-Playing Game of the Year

The Outer Worlds

Publisher: Private Division

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Racing Game of the Year

Mario Kart Tour

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Fighting Game of the Year

Mortal Kombat 11

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Family Game of the Year

Super Mario Maker 2

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Adventure Game of the Year

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Action Game of the Year

Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Death Stranding

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Disco Elysium

Publisher: ZA/UM

Developer: ZA/UM

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Death Stranding

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Untitled Goose Game

Publisher: Panic

Developer: House House

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Next Level Games