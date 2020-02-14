Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 14, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 14, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 14, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Untitled Goose Game comes out on top at DICE Awards

Untitled Goose Game comes out on top at DICE Awards
February 14, 2020 | By Kris Graft
February 14, 2020 | By Kris Graft
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production, Business/Marketing

House House's game with the horrible goose won top honors at the DICE Summit in Las Vegas Thursday night, with games like Control, Death Stranding and others earning recognition.

The full list of winners is below:

Game of the Year

Untitled Goose Game

Publisher: Panic

Developer: House House

 

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

 

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baba Is You

Publisher: Hempuli Oy

Developer: Hempuli Oy

 

Portable Game of the Year

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Simogo

 

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Untitled Goose Game

Publisher: Panic

Developer: House House

 

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Pistol Whip

Publisher: Cloudhead Games

Developer: Cloudhead Games

 

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Blood & Truth

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE London Studio

 

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Apex Legends

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

 

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd., Intelligent Systems Co., Ltd. and Koei Tecmo Games Co., Ltd.

 

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 2020

Publisher: EA Sports

Developer: EA Vancouver

 

Role-Playing Game of the Year

The Outer Worlds

Publisher: Private Division

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

 

Racing Game of the Year

Mario Kart Tour

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

 

Fighting Game of the Year

Mortal Kombat 11

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

 

Family Game of the Year

Super Mario Maker 2

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

 

Adventure Game of the Year

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

 

Action Game of the Year

Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

 

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Death Stranding

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.

 

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Disco Elysium

Publisher: ZA/UM

Developer: ZA/UM

 

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Death Stranding

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.

 

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

 

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Untitled Goose Game

Publisher: Panic

Developer: House House

 

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

 

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Next Level Games

Related Jobs

None
None —

None


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image