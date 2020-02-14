Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 14, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 14, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 14, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Sony facing PS5 pricing quandary as manufacturing cost rises

Report: Sony facing PS5 pricing quandary as manufacturing cost rises

February 14, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
February 14, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The manufacturing cost of Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 has risen to around $450 per unit due to a parts shortage.

That's according to a report from Bloomberg, which suggests Sony is specifically struggling to secure a reliable supply of DRAM and NAND flash memory, which are also being chased by smartphone manufacturers like Samsung.

It's a situation that might cause a pricing headache for Sony, potentially resulting in the company selling the PlayStation 5 for around $470, assuming the console has a similar gross margin to the PS4. 

Such a lofty figure could cause sticker shock when you consider the flagship PlayStation 4 Pro currently retails for $399, possibly turning some consumers away from the console -- especially if Microsoft settles on a more competitive price point for the upcoming Xbox Series X

Of course, Sony could always choose to sell the system at a loss, which wouldn't be unheard of when it comes to console hardware.

Ultimately, those insiders who spoke to Bloomberg said Sony bosses are currently urging patience when it comes to pricing, and are keen to see how Microsoft sets out its stall with the Xbox Series X before committing to a number. So, while these latest reports are interesting, its worth taking them with a pinch of salt.

Related Jobs

None
None —

None


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image