Newsbrief: Razor Edge Games has netted over $1.3 million in funding to bring its debut title Eden Falling to Steam Early Access in 2020.

The investment comes from the Arizona Commerce Department, and will also allow Razor Edge to open a new 40-person headquarters in Gilbert and begin development on its second project.

Razor Edge's team currently consists of 160 part-time employees working around the globe, but now the studio will look to make additional hires and take advantage of tax incentives to expand development of Eden Falling in Arizona.