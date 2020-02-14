Half-Life: Alyx finally has a concrete release date

After over a decade of forsaken hopes and dreams, the long-awaited third entry in the Half-Life series finally has a release date.

Breaking the news in a simple tweet, Valve revealed the VR-exclusive shooter Half-Life: Alyx will be launching on Steam on March 23, 2020. Yep, that means there's only six weeks to go.

The emergence and impending launch of Half-Life: Alyx almost feels like a fever dream. It's only been a few months since Valve confirmed it was working on the SteamVR title, which will notably be the first game the company has developed in-house for quite some time, and now launch day is nearly upon us.

Pitched by the company as its "flagship VR title," Half-Life: Alyx will be compatible with all PC-based VR headsets on day one, and will be available free-of-charge to anyone who owns a SteamVR headset -- although getting one now might be rather difficult.

As well as the game itself, Valve will also release a set of Source 2 tools in March so players can create their levels for the VR title. The scope of the toolkit hasn't been clearly defined by the company, although it has told fans not to expect anything close to a full Source 2 SDK.