Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 14, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 14, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 14, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Detroit: Become Human dev Quantic Dream will self-publish from here on out

Detroit: Become Human dev Quantic Dream will self-publish from here on out

February 14, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
February 14, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Quantic Dream, the studio behind the likes of Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, plans to work independently of external publishers moving forward, noting in a blog post that the studio now considers itself fully independent and, after 23 years, is “now in a position to self-publish”.

Previous publishing arrangements, mostly with Sony Interactive Entertainment, saw Quantic Dream launch many of its heavy hitters as PlayStation exclusives (that, in some cases, later arrived on PC as well), but studio leadership has recently spoken of a desire to have a presence on all major platforms.

In this latest post, Quantic Dream reaffirms those ambitions moving into the next console generation, and says that self-publishing puts the studio in a better position decide the direction of its games and tech.

“This new venture will allow us to make decisions in total independence, and to address the technological and strategic opportunities of next-generation platforms,” reads the post from co-CEOs David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière.

The duo notes that stepping into self-publishing also puts Quantic Dream in the position to invest in and support other developers, saying that the studio wants “to support creators of original projects and help them, in turn, to achieve their vision and offer quality, ground-breaking experiences.“

“This is more than an evolution — it is a transformation. We are doing this to preserve our freedom and our independence, to continue working on innovative and even more ambitious projects, to address greater challenges, and to create the unexpected. Quantic Dream will never be just another studio. We want to face new horizons, to keep our passion alive, and keep trusting in the idea of making games that are different.”

Related Jobs

None
None —

None


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image