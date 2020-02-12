Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

PSA: Now's the time to book your GDC 2020 accommodations!

February 14, 2020 | By Staff
More: Serious, Business/Marketing, GDC

Hey game makers, if you're expecting to attend the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month, please make sure to book your travel and accommodations sooner rather than later!

GDC 2020 is shaping up to be a great show, and organizers don't want you to be caught scrambling to make plans at the last minute.

This year GDC will run March 16th through the 20th at the Moscone Convention Center, and conference organizers have once again arranged some special deals for GDC attendees with select partners.

To access these special GDC deals, book your travel and accommodations through the GDC Travel hub. Please act fast, though: housing partners have reserved a set number of rooms for GDC attendees to book at a discounted rate, and those reserved rooms tend to go quickly!

So don't wait too long to arrange travel and lodging for GDC 2020 -- San Francisco is a vibrant city with lots to see and do, so if you don't take advantage of the exclusive GDC Travel hub hookups you'll be competing with other city visitors for accommodations. 

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech​

