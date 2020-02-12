Video: Designing custom hardware games Line Wobbler & Beasts of Balance

In this 2017 GDC session, Alex Fleetwood and Robin Baumgarten discuss the development of two custom hardware games: Baumgarten's Line Wobbler, and Sensible Object's Beasts of Balance.

It was a fascinating look at Line Wobbler, a one-dimensional dungeon crawler on an LED strip controlled by a spring, since Baumgarten explained the unique challenges faced in designing games that are almost impossible to take screenshots of and need to withstand toddlers and drunk adults. Plus, in discussing Beasts of Balance Fleetwood shared a detailed report from the front line of indie hardware game development, covering design and prototyping approaches, fundraising tips, a breakdown of the manufacturing process, and more!

Their talk was well worth a watch, and now you can do so for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.