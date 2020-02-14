Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 14, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 14, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 14, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Tekken 7 closed out 2019 with 5 million copies sold

Tekken 7 closed out 2019 with 5 million copies sold

February 14, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
February 14, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Newsbrief: Tekken 7, the latest game in Bandai Namco’s decades-old fighting game series, crossed 5 million lifetime sales a few months back.

Tekken game director Katsuhiro Harada shared the milestone in a tweet this week, noting that the game actually crossed the 5 million mark at the end of 2019 but it hadn’t been noticed until now.

After touring arcades for a couple of years, a home console and PC version of Tekken 7 debuted in 2017 and sold 3 million copies in just over a year. Last we heard, the game surpassed 4 million sold in July 2019, meaning another million copies were moved in the last half of the year alone.

Related Jobs

None
None —

None


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image