Tekken 7 closed out 2019 with 5 million copies sold

Newsbrief: Tekken 7, the latest game in Bandai Namco’s decades-old fighting game series, crossed 5 million lifetime sales a few months back.

Tekken game director Katsuhiro Harada shared the milestone in a tweet this week, noting that the game actually crossed the 5 million mark at the end of 2019 but it hadn’t been noticed until now.

After touring arcades for a couple of years, a home console and PC version of Tekken 7 debuted in 2017 and sold 3 million copies in just over a year. Last we heard, the game surpassed 4 million sold in July 2019, meaning another million copies were moved in the last half of the year alone.